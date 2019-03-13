Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 392 ($5.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

GKP stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.21) on Tuesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 86.25 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.74 ($1.71).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

