GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 45.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

