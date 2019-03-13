GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $17.05 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Prudence Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHG opened at $12.27 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

