Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 476.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,135 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 81,309 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 39.90%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $836,894.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $250,072.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

