Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $110.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $10,917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $523,763.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,664 shares of company stock valued at $24,043,784. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

