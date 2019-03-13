Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 39,156 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 68,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $272,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $49,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,305. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-acquires-39156-shares-of-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.