Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,743. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

