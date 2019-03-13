Great Bear Resources (GBR) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) shares fell 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.98. 168,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 216,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:GBR)
Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.
