GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/graniteshares-hips-us-high-income-etf-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-11-hips.html.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.