Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $903,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $5,876,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 147,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $6,089,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $64,331.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,459.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $147,230.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 48,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $3,419,284. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

NYSE:CL opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

