Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

