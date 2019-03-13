Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Shares of GTIM opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.31 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.88. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 69.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 91,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 291,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept.

