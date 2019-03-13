Golem (GNT) Price Tops $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Golem has a market capitalization of $71.78 million and $3.14 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00001913 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay, Braziliex, Liqui and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00389315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.01678383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00233573 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 963,622,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Mercatox, BitMart, Liqui, Vebitcoin, ABCC, OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Zebpay, Tidex, BitBay, Gate.io, Koinex, Braziliex, Iquant, Huobi, YoBit, OOOBTC, Ethfinex, Coinbe, Poloniex, Bitbns, WazirX, Upbit, GOPAX, Bithumb and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

