Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.58 ($86.72).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €61.70 ($71.74) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 12-month high of €81.40 ($94.65). The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.59.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

