Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HSBC (HSBA) Price Target to GBX 775

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 667.38 ($8.72).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 621.92 ($8.13) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £645,000 ($842,806.74). Also, insider John Flint sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13), for a total value of £453,867.18 ($593,057.86).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

