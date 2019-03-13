Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a report released on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.59 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,781,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,084,000 after buying an additional 320,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,511,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,511,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 1,191,714 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,973,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,878,000 after buying an additional 89,403 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

