Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Receives $33.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 774,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.78. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

