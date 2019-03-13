Global Payments Inc (GPN) Insider Cameron M. Bready Sells 34,308 Shares

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Payments Inc (GPN) Insider Cameron M. Bready Sells 34,308 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/global-payments-inc-gpn-insider-cameron-m-bready-sells-34308-shares.html.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.