Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd.

GBT stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. 26,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.12. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

