GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) versus Nutra Pharma (NPHC) Critical Contrast

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for GLG Life Tech and Nutra Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Nutra Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -101.27% N/A -32.11% Nutra Pharma -4,741.67% N/A -1,740.23%

Volatility and Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutra Pharma has a beta of 6.11, meaning that its share price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Nutra Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $14.95 million 1.18 -$12.98 million N/A N/A Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 6.67 -$4.02 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats GLG Life Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.