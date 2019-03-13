GLG Life Tech (GLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.56

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 9275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

