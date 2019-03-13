Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,362 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,811 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,109 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

In other news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total value of $162,388.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $184,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,653. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

