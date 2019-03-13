Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $515,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $5,410,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 49,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $4,403,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,821.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

