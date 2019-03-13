Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $588,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

