Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $104.16 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $204,108.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,063.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $6,258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at $57,942,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/gideon-capital-advisors-inc-has-541000-stake-in-expedia-group-inc-expe.html.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.