Gibson Energy Inc. (GBNXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GBNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBNXF stock remained flat at $$17.02 during trading on Wednesday. 2,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

