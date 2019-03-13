Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of ROCK opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $240.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Sidoti began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

