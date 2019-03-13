Genuine Parts (GPC) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Genuine Parts worth $36,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 744,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,487,000 after buying an additional 563,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,645,000 after buying an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 506,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,802,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $112.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

