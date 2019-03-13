Genpact (G) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Genpact continues to face significant client concentration in terms of geographic location. Frequent acquisitions have also negatively impacted its balance sheet. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult. Shares of Genpact underperformed its industry's growth in the past year. Despite such headwinds, the company continues to enjoy a competitive position in the BPO services market based on domain expertise in business analytics, digital and consulting. Acquisitions have helped expanding Genpact’s product portfolio as well as gaining new domain expertise. Strong clientele across the world is another growth catalyst. The company’s efforts to reward its shareholders through share buybacks are appreciable.”

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Genpact from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Genpact from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.97.

G stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $331,698.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $48,323,749.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock worth $51,820,019. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,373,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,750,000 after buying an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,373,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,750,000 after buying an additional 52,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,064,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,665,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Genpact by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,735,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 268,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,612,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,567,000 after buying an additional 603,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

