Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. 7,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,725. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $68.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

