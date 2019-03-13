Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.75. 57,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,216,993. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $123.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2533 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

