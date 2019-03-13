Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.9% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 848.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,079,180. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

