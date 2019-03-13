GDS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,218 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,810% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.
GDS stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. GDS has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 3.23.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.
See Also: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.