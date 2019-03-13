GDS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,218 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,810% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

GDS stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. GDS has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 3.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GDS by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,888,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after buying an additional 2,465,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $7,965,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GDS by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after buying an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in GDS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

