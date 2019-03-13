Gartner Inc (IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 8,496 Shares

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 8,496 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,214,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IT traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 401,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,794. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 34.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Gartner by 98.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Gartner by 12.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gartner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gartner Inc (IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich Sells 8,496 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/gartner-inc-it-evp-robin-b-kranich-sells-8496-shares.html.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.