Garlicoin 1-Day Volume Tops $99.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $39,109.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.