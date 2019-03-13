Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of GLPI opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,146.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,840. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,296,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10,312.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,123,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,782 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,791,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,677,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,357 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

