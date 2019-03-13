FutureFuel (FF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, March 15th.

FutureFuel stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.75.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

