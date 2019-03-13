FUNCoin (FUNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,554.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $36,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.02339847 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00038732 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto . FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

