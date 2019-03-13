Full House Resorts (FLL) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Full House Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FLL remained flat at $$2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,490. The company has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.34. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $33,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars.

