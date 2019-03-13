Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.01 ($48.85).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.55 ($42.50) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

