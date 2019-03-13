Frontera Energy (FEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Frontera Energy has a one year low of C$10.19 and a one year high of C$21.27.

FEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Frontera Energy from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Frontera Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Frontera Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 38 exploration and production blocks; and total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

