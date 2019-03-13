Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) Receives $42.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Frontdoor in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 58,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. Frontdoor has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $49.92.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans to homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, and OneGuard brands in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

