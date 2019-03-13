Friendz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,467.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX and BitMart. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $27,467.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00389916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.01667905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00232498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004905 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,652,105 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Mercatox, IDEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

