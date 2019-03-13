Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,181,483 shares, a decline of 4.1% from the February 15th total of 2,275,275 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,771 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 24th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

