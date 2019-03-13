Fort L.P. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

NYSE TYL opened at $201.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $1,396,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,573,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $760,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,608,552.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

