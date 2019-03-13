Fort L.P. Boosts Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 108.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 17,596.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,323,749.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $331,698.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,820,019. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.97.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

