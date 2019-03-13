Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $10.46 Million in Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMK. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Torchmark in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Torchmark by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchmark stock opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $89.62.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Torchmark from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other Torchmark news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,547 shares in the company, valued at $55,305,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $1,240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,340. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Torchmark Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

