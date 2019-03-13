Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Has $15.73 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Performance Food Group worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 142,895 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,877,421 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $295,618,000 after purchasing an additional 304,740 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,200,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 388,664 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,309 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the food distribution company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

