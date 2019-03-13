Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL)

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.47% of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.

AHL stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4,274.00 and a beta of 0.16.

ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH (NYSE:AHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $538.50 million during the quarter. ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (AHL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/foresters-investment-management-company-inc-grows-position-in-aspen-ins-holdi-sh-nv-ahl.html.

About ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH NV (NYSE:AHL).

Receive News & Ratings for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASPEN INS HOLDI/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.