Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Forestar Group an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th.

In other news, Director M Ashton Hudson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,107.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 99,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Forestar Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,239. The stock has a market cap of $695.70 million, a P/E ratio of 170.70 and a beta of 1.85. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

